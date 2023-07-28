Which Eagles will benefit most from padded training camp practices?

The offseason workout program and OTAs offer an initial opportunity to see NFL teams working to implement schemes and formations for the upcoming regular season.

The Philadelphia Eagles began training camp on July 25, but the pads won’t be put on until Monday or Tuesday at the earliest.

Players always look good in shorts and helmet, but the pads and thumping from the physical start of training camp can allow an opportunity for separation at key roster spots.

The Eagles have several guys who are really physical at the point of attack, and the training camp practices will provide ample opportunities for players to get on or off the roster bubble.

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

There has been discussions about where Penny sits on the Eagles depth chart, and the padded practices should allow some separation.

Carter has stood out this summer, showing the dominant traits that made him the most dynamic defensive player in college football over the past two years.

Carter is a game-wrecker and if Eagles players were impressed before, wait until you Jason Kelce gets an opportunity to feel the former Georgia All-American.

Davis was dominant at times in 2022 before suffering an ankle injury.

The game wrecking defensive tackle is now about 20 pounds lighter, and has three more Georgia Bulldog teammates joining him in Philadelphia.

A slimmed-down Davis should stand out on film.

Dean is the man in the middle at linebacker, and he’ll have three former Georgia teammates to help anchor a revamped Eagles defense.

The 6-foot-3, 237lb freak athlete posted a 42.5-inch vertical leap, 29 reps on the bench, and a 10’11” broad jump during his pre-draft workouts.

His 4.40s 40-yard dash would‘be been the 2nd-fastest among LBs at the Combine and he’s only played the position for two years now.

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

Brown is a versatile defender with a combination of size, speed and ball skills that could make him the STAR in the middle of Sean Desai’s turnover-obsessed unit.

He’ll see his physicality ratchet up once the pads are put on.

Smith is listed as an outside linebacker, but he’ll have ample opportunity to earn a role in the pass rusher rotation.

The former Georgia star has already impressed Eagles veterans with his high-motor and energy, which should only increase once the thumping begins.

Ringo could be the steal of this draft four years from now, and he’ll spend his first year learning from two of the NFL’s top cornerbacks.

A big, physical cornerback, Ringo could see his game flourish once the physicality begins.

Padded practices were a major reason Blankenship made the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent and the former Middle Tennessee State star will flourish again this summer.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire