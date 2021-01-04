Eagles bench Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld and Giants players lost their minds

After defeating the Dallas Cowboys earlier on Sunday, the New York Giants became huge Philadelphia Eagles fans. A Philadelphia win over Washington on Sunday Night Football would give the Giants the NFC East crown.

With the Eagles trailing Washington by just three points in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson benched promising rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld.

The move was a planned switch, according to the NBC broadcast, as the Eagles wanted to get Sudfeld in the game, a matchup where the outcome didn't matter for Philadelphia.

Benching Hurts was a surprise to many, and it led to many Giants players becoming quite upset. 

Immediately after the switch, Giants wideouts Darius Slayton and Golden Tate took to Twitter to explain their dismay for the move.

 In Sudfeld's first two possessions, Washington would create two turnovers. The first came on an interception by Jeremy Reaves, with the second a low snap that got past the quarterback and in the hands of Washington star rookie Chase Young.

Washington would hold on for a 20-14 victory and thus, a division title.

