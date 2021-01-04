Eagles bench Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld and Giants players lost their minds

Eagles go to Nate Sudfeld over Hurts and Giants players were UNHAPPY originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After defeating the Dallas Cowboys earlier on Sunday, the New York Giants became huge Philadelphia Eagles fans. A Philadelphia win over Washington on Sunday Night Football would give the Giants the NFC East crown.

With the Eagles trailing Washington by just three points in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson benched promising rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld.

The move was a planned switch, according to the NBC broadcast, as the Eagles wanted to get Sudfeld in the game, a matchup where the outcome didn't matter for Philadelphia.

Benching Hurts was a surprise to many, and it led to many Giants players becoming quite upset.

Immediately after the switch, Giants wideouts Darius Slayton and Golden Tate took to Twitter to explain their dismay for the move.

Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on....? — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) January 4, 2021

This is why we don’t like the Eagles. https://t.co/Efe7kEPtES — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 4, 2021

Why on gods green earth is Jalen Hurts not in the game — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 4, 2021

This is sickening — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 4, 2021

Correction*** Eagles hate us more than they hate Washington AND they want Chase Young to win OFFENSIVE ROOKIE MVP #mytheory — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 4, 2021

....... — Blake Martinez (@Big__Blake50) January 4, 2021

They really throwing it — ADRIAN COLBERT (@AdrianColbert27) January 4, 2021

Man they got Brucie out there playin QB 😭 — ADRIAN COLBERT (@AdrianColbert27) January 4, 2021

Washington had to pay Philly to do that🤦🏽‍♂️ — BJ Hill (@BJHill5) January 4, 2021

In Sudfeld's first two possessions, Washington would create two turnovers. The first came on an interception by Jeremy Reaves, with the second a low snap that got past the quarterback and in the hands of Washington star rookie Chase Young.

Washington would hold on for a 20-14 victory and thus, a division title.