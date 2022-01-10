Eagles begin week as major betting underdogs vs. Buccaneers

Eagles begin week as major underdogs vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Yes, it will be a tall task for the Eagles to take down Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay (13-4) is the 2-seed and currently sits as an 8.5-point favorite vs. the 7th-seeded Eagles (9-8), per NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet. That line is down a tad after opening at 9.5 in the Bucs’ favor.

From merely a betting perspective, Tampa Bay and the Eagles are neck and neck when it comes to going against the spread. The Buccaneers this season were 9-8 while the Eagles were 8-8-1 vs. the line. It should be no surprise that the Buccaneers were a favorite in every game this season.

The underdog theme has fit the Eagles well over the years and I’m not just talking about Lane Johnson and Chris Long sporting dog masks. The Birds have covered 10 of the last 11 (6-5 straight up) postseason games as underdogs.

The Eagles are 0-4 ATS (2-2 SU) all-time in the playoffs as road underdogs of at least 8.5-points.

As for Brady’s first season in Tampa, the Bucs were 3-1 vs. the spread in the playoffs en route to the club’s second Super Bowl title.

When it comes to repeating, the Bucs have the 6th best odds at +900 ($10 bet to $90) to win the title. Green Bay (+375) and Kansas City (+450) are the top two choices on the board.

There is no love for football in the state of Pennsylvania as the Steelers are the longest shot at +7500 while the Eagles have the second longest odds at +5000 ($10 bet to win $500).

