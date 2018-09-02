Eagles begin forming practice squad, starting with fan favorite

After getting their roster down to 53 players on Saturday, the Eagles weren't done.

They claimed LB D.J. Alexander off waivers (see story) and they have now completed their practice squad.

The two most notable players are probably Josh Adams and De'Vante Bausby.

Adams is the talented young running back from Notre Dame, who came pretty close to making the initial 53-man roster. Many fans would have probably preferred Adams get the spot instead of Wendell Smallwood.

Bausby, 25, is running out of practice squad eligibility, but is back for now. The cornerback looked like a lock to make the squad in the spring, but was then passed on the depth chart by Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox as the Eagles kept just five corners on the roster.

Here's the full list:

RB Josh Adams

CB Chandon Sullivan

CB De'Vante Bausby

DT Winston Craig

LB Asantay Brown

DE Joe Ostman

C Jon Toth

WR Greg Ward Jr.

WR Rashard Davis

TE Billy Brown

All 10 guys on the practice squad were with the Eagles this summer. With a game on Thursday, there wouldn't have been much time to get a new guy caught up on the playbook.

The practice squad is a group of 10 players who aren't on the active 53-man roster, but practice with the team for the sake of developing young talent. Players on the practice squad are free to sign elsewhere when they're on the practice squad.

More on the Eagles