Eagles lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs

If the Colts hire Shane Steichen and the Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as their respective head coaches, the Eagles will become the first team since the 2013 Bengals to lose both their offensive and defensive coordinator to NFL head coaching jobs in the same offseason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2023

The Eagles have been making history all season long and Tuesday the organization joined the 2013 Bengals as the most recent team to lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs.

The move comes two days after the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 and Gannon’s defense gave up 24 second-half points in letting a 10-point halftime advantage slip away.

Steichen’s offense was explosive as usual and Jalen Hurts would have had a career-best performance if not for a costly fumble that was returned for a touchdown by the Chiefs’ Nick Bolton.

Shane Steichen, Offensive Coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts announced the hire of Shane Steichen as their new head coach, putting the former Eagles offensive coordinator in charge of a team coming off a 4-12-1 season and seeking a long-term answer and stability at quarterback.

We got our guy. pic.twitter.com/xZJXgfavFY — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

Steichen’s rise coincided with him having success with quarterbacks Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.

Jonathan Gannon , Defensive Coordinator

Under Gannon, the Eagles went from allowing 26.1 points per game (20th in the league) in 2020, the year before Gannon was hired, to 22.7 in 2021 (18th) and 20.2 in 2022 (eighth). The Eagles’ 78 sacks in 2022 were the third most in a season in NFL history, including playoffs.

Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired in January after going 28-37-1 with one playoff appearance in four seasons, and becomes the Cardinals’ fourth head coach in seven years.

Bird Gang. We got our guy. pic.twitter.com/S9bB6Am347 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 14, 2023

