Eagles lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs

4
Glenn Erby
·2 min read

The Eagles have been making history all season long and Tuesday the organization joined the 2013 Bengals as the most recent team to lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs.

The move comes two days after the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 and Gannon’s defense gave up 24 second-half points in letting a 10-point halftime advantage slip away.

Steichen’s offense was explosive as usual and Jalen Hurts would have had a career-best performance if not for a costly fumble that was returned for a touchdown by the Chiefs’ Nick Bolton.

Shane Steichen, Offensive Coordinator

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts announced the hire of Shane Steichen as their new head coach, putting the former Eagles offensive coordinator in charge of a team coming off a 4-12-1 season and seeking a long-term answer and stability at quarterback.

Steichen’s rise coincided with him having success with quarterbacks Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.

Jonathan Gannon , Defensive Coordinator

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Under Gannon, the Eagles went from allowing 26.1 points per game (20th in the league) in 2020, the year before Gannon was hired, to 22.7 in 2021 (18th) and 20.2 in 2022 (eighth). The Eagles’ 78 sacks in 2022 were the third most in a season in NFL history, including playoffs.

Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired in January after going 28-37-1 with one playoff appearance in four seasons, and becomes the Cardinals’ fourth head coach in seven years.

