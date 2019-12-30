Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to clinch NFC East

Appropriately, the Eagles had to scratch and claw and sweat it out Sunday against the Giants. It’s what they have done all season.

They made sure their season didn’t end Sunday.

Philadelphia took care of business, though the Giants made things interesting. The Eagles’ 34-17 victory clinched the NFC East.

The Eagles (9-7) head to the postseason next weekend, while the Giants end the season 4-12.

Eagles running back Boston Scott had two career touchdowns in his career before Sunday. He had three Sunday. Tight end Josh Perkins scored his second career touchdown.

Scott caught four passes for 84 yards and had 19 carries for 54 yards and three touchdowns.

Carson Wentz went 23-of-40 for 289 yards and a touchdown.

The death knell for the Giants — and for the Cowboys, who needed a Philadelphia loss to win the NFC East — came when Daniel Jones fumbled the snap on a rainy afternoon with 13:03 remaining. Fletcher Cox recovered at the New York 2-yard line.

On the next play, Scott scored to give the Eagles a 27-17 lead. He later added a 2-yard touchdown.

That began chants of “Cowboys suck!” with Giants fans joining in with Eagles fans.

Giants center Jon Halapio was carted off late in the fourth quarter.