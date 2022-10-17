Eagles beat Cowboys to stay undefeated, Bills bust Chiefs in KC I The Rush
It’s Monday October 17, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:
The Eagles are 6-0 after beating the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football and handing Dallas QB Cooper Rush his first loss as a starter
The Bills ensured there would be no Patrick Mahomes comeback in a victory over the Chiefs
Tom Brady was caught screaming at his O-Line on the sideline
The Giants couldn’t hold back tears of joy after their win over the Ravens
Jets CB Sauce Gardner couldn’t help but troll the Packers by wearing a cheesehead
The Falcons are STILL undefeated against the spread this season
The Yankees evened their ALDS matchup with the Guardians at 2-2 to force a pivotal Game 5
