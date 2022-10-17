Eagles beat Cowboys to stay undefeated, Bills bust Chiefs in KC I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday October 17, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The Eagles are 6-0 after beating the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football and handing Dallas QB Cooper Rush his first loss as a starter

The Bills ensured there would be no Patrick Mahomes comeback in a victory over the Chiefs

Tom Brady was caught screaming at his O-Line on the sideline

The Giants couldn’t hold back tears of joy after their win over the Ravens

Jets CB Sauce Gardner couldn’t help but troll the Packers by wearing a cheesehead

The Falcons are STILL undefeated against the spread this season

The Yankees evened their ALDS matchup with the Guardians at 2-2 to force a pivotal Game 5