The Eagles released their final injury report of the week and Reed Blankenship is the only player listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Veteran linebacker Shaun Bradley who missed last week’s game due to a hamstring injury will be active along with four other players who were designated this week.

For Chicago, rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker are good to go after dealing with concussions, while cornerback Kindle Vildor is questionable with an ankle injury, although he practiced fully all week.

Eagles injury report

Blankenship was diagnosed with a knee sprain and will miss his first start since taking over for C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

five other players including Shaun Bradley (hamstring), Landon Dickerson (back), Kyron Johnson (shoulder), Lane Johnson (abdomen), and Quez Watkins (shoulder) will always be active.

Bears injury report

Darnell Mooney (ankle) is on IR, Chase Claypool (knee) was ruled out, and N’Keal Harry (back) is questionable for Sunday against Philadelphia.

The team will now look for Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, and Velus Jones to make plays against Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

