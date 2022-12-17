Eagles-Bears: 15 impact players to watch in Week 15 matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) is set to travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (3-10), who are coming off a bye week.

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth with the win over the Giants and will look to remain on a winning streak before heading to Dallas for a significant matchup on Christmas Eve against the Cowboys.

With Kickoff now less than 24 hours away, here are 15 impact players to watch for both teams.

1. Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

An MVP candidate, Hurts is completing 68% of his passes for 3,157 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just 3 interceptions. He’s rushed for 59 first downs, 2nd-most in the NFL.

Hurts also currently leads the NFL in passer rating (108.4).

2. Justin Fields

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Fields could be the biggest reason for tuning in on Sunday.

The Bears’ second-year quarterback has 1,896 passing yards for 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while carrying a passing attack lacking any vertical weapons.

As a rusher, Fields is Chicago’s biggest threat with 905 yards on 128 attempts in 12 games. His 178 yards against the Dolphins in a 35-32 loss set the NFL world abuzz and he’ll look to drive the Eagles crazy.

3. Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

4. David Montgomery

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

5. Equanimeous St. Brown



Mjs Packers02 2 Jpg Packers04

St. Brown has 17 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown on the season and could be Justin Fields’ lone weapon on the outside.

6. A.J. Brown

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A.J. Brown will look to score a touchdown in his fourth straight game.

7. Cole Kmet

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvsbears 1204221042djp

The Bears have a talented tight end of their own and Kmet will be a player to watch with 35 catches for 408 yards and five touchdowns.

8. Dallas Goedert

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Goedert returned to practice this week and the expectation is that he’ll start in his first game since the Monday night loss to the Commanders.

Story continues

The talented tight end gives Jalen Hurts another dynamic weapon and he’ll look to regain his form with Dallas looming.

[pickup_prop id=”30773″>

9. Al-Quadin Muhammad



Packers04 17

The Bears are among the worst in the NFL at sacking the quarterback, but Muhammad offers the best opportunity for success.

10. Brandon Graham

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week, Graham logged 3 sacks last week and he’ll look to dominate Bears’ right tackle, Larry Brown.

11. Jack Sanborn

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears’ middle linebacker is the NFC North version of T.J. Edwards, going undrafted out of Wisconsin, and then earning a starting role.

From Week 9 through Week 13, Sanborn recorded 44 tackles, and two sacks, per Pro Football Focus. Those 44 tackles ranked second in the NFL over that period, just one tackle behind Atlanta Falcons’ linebacker Rashaan Evans.

12. T.J. Edwards



Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

Edwards will play a key role in containing the talented David Montgomery.

13. Kindle Vildor

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon will play after dealing with a concussion and he’ll likely draw A.J. Brown.

That leaves Vildor to deal with DeVonta Smith on the outside.

14. Anthony Harris

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran safety returns and depending on how much trust Jonathan Gannon has in K’Von Wallace, Harris could see extended action against the Bears.

15. Jaquan Brisker

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon suffered concussions back on Nov. 20, and they’ve missed the last two games, leaving the secondary without two of its top players.

Brisker has been GM Ryan Poles’ best draft selection from the 2022 class, logging 70 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire