Eagles to battle Wildcats in battle of unbeaten teams

Aug. 24—A glance at the box score from Geneva's win over University School last Friday might make it a little strange to see why the Eagles rolled to a 42-21 opening week win over the Preppers.

Big plays on defense and short fields made it so Geneva could rack up six touchdowns without having to go a lot of yards.

"I don't think we ran 30 offensive plays and we scored 42 points," Eagles coach Don Shymske said with a bit of a laugh. "When you look at the stats, you think 'How in the world did they win that game?' We capitalized on turnovers and had return yards."

In a Week 2 matchup starting at 7 p.m. at SPIRE Institute on Friday, Geneva gets set to host Struthers in battle of 1-0 teams.

The Wildcats, much like the Eagles, want to play ball control, smash-mouth football.

"They want to do the same thing we do, so this could be a quick game," Shymske said.

A year ago, Geneva won 42-20, but Shymske said that may not mean too much this time around.

"They look like a different team this year," he said. "They're returning a decent amount of guys. I believe the quarterback they have, he didn't play last year, but he's a very good runner and a very good athlete.

"They also have a good running back and a big physical offensive line. Last year, we were able to capitalize on some interceptions. I don't think we'll have that opportunity this year because they don't throw the ball very much either."

In their 37-20 opening-season win at Beaver Local last week, the Wildcats gained 290 of their 315 total yards on the ground.

Devin Braham had 125 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown and Jason Dukes ran for three TDs and caught another one.

"They're a very good team and we're going to have our work cut out for us," Shymske said.

The Eagles had 177 yards on the ground in the win over University School. Bryce Peet had 65 yards and Luke Smith checked in with 58.

Smith also threw for a 49-yard touchdown pass, and Luke Barbo had a 60-yard interception return for a TD. Giavonni Rice notched two interceptions, while Hayden Diemer and Smith also had picks in the opener.

Though the short fields limited their stats, Shymske said they were able to play the brand of football they had hoped to play.

"We were averaging 8 yards a play on offense," the coach said. "When you can do that, you should have a good night."

Would Shymske have liked to see his team get to line up and run more plays?

Perhaps, but he's confident in the experience and ability he has in his players.

"I think we'll be fine," Shymske said. "These guys are an experienced group that we have coming back.

"I'm not worried about them getting reps, they know how to execute. I have all the faith in the world in them being able to execute when we need to."