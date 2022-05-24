Eagles awarded three international markets; First NFL team to enter Africa

The Eagles are among the gold standards in the NFL and on Tuesday, they were rewarded for constant innovation and out-of-the-box thinking.

The NFL announced today that four new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) have been approved with the Philadelphia Eagles granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana – the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa.

The expanded program now includes 19 teams granted access to 30 International Home Marketing Areas across 10 different countries.

The organization is now allowed to market and hold engagement/commercialization efforts in those countries, with the hopes of organically growing fan bases in those areas.

In June, the NFL will host its first events in Africa with a developmental camp and fan event in Ghana. Full details to be announced at a later date.

The Eagles currently have two Australian-based players on the roster in Jordan Mailata and Matt Leo.

While Leo is still working to learn the NFL game, Mailata has developed into one of the top left tackles in the NFL.

