Eagles assign jersey number to first-round pick Jordan Davis

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Davis is in Philadelphia meeting with the local media and right before answering some questions, the All-American unveiled his new uniform and jersey number.

With the No. 99 unavailable (Jerome Brown), Davis will wear the No. 90 in Philadelphia, made famous by Mike Golic, Corey Simon, Darren Howard, and draft bust, Marcus Smith.

The No. 90 was most recently worn by Treyvon Hester and Ryan Kerrigan in 2021 with the Eagles.

