Eagles appear to bench Andre Dillard to start second half

It appears that Eagles rookie Andre Dillard has been benched for the second half against the Seahawks.

To begin the third quarter, Dillard was standing on the sideline as Halapoulivaati Vaitai came in to play right tackle. The Eagles hadn't announced an injury. Dillard spent the last week trying to learn how to play right tackle and it didn't go so well early.

Remember, Lane Johnson was ruled out for this game with a concussion and then Brandon Brooks left in the first quarter with an illness.

Now, the Eagles' OL looks like this:

LT: Jason Peters

LG: Isaac Seumalo

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Matt Pryor

RT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai









Dillard is the only healthy offensive lineman on the sideline right now.

On Friday, Dillard said that learning to play right tackle after only ever playing left was like trying to write an essay with his non-dominant hand. Perhaps the Eagles should have spent more time during the summer and the season cross-training Dillard, but his role this season had been to be Peters' backup and eventual replacement. Dillard was in a tough spot this week.

The Eagles' offense, without several starters, hasn't looked good this afternoon.

