Eagles apparently requested to interview Eric Bieniemy after all

It looks like the Eagles formally requested to interview Eric Bieniemy after all.

During Super Bowl week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the Eagles never formally requested to interview offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the head coaching job in Philly.

Well … apparently they did.

According to the NFL’s 61-page coaching demographics report, the #Eagles requested an interview with Eric Bieniemy. pic.twitter.com/8mIR98GYcK — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 26, 2021

Reid in the lead up to Super Bowl LIV said the Eagles had talked about interviewing Bieniemy early in the process but the forms were never filed. Back in January, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia that the request was in but the interview just wasn’t scheduled. And then the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni and it was mostly forgotten until Reid answered that question during Super Bowl week.

So what happened? Not sure. When Reid initially said the Eagles hadn’t filed the forms, it sounded like a formality. Maybe the Eagles intended on interviewing Bieniemy but decided to hire Sirianni and it ended there. Maybe Reid didn’t know? Not sure. Maybe it’s just a case of semantics. In any case, the Eagles ended up hiring Sirianni and seemed pleased with that decision.

Bieniemy, meanwhile, was requested to interview for all seven job openings during this hiring cycle and didn’t get hired. He’ll return to Kansas City in 2021.

The Eagles requested to interview 12 candidates for their job opening, the most of any of the seven teams. The Jets requested to interview 11 candidates.

Of those 12 candidates the Eagles requested, five were minority candidates — marked by red text in that report.

When the Eagles hire a head coach, it’s an exhaustive process. Jeff Lurie had admitted as much. And the guys who meet with the Eagles’ brass for an interview are in for an all-day affair. The Eagles’ interviews are notorious for losing 8, 9, 10 hours.

