Eagles' Ronald Darby goes down with gruesome ankle injury

Ronald Darby is off to a rough start in Philadelphia.

The Eagles' third-year cornerback suffered a gruesome ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Redskins and needed to be carted off the field.

Darby hurt his right ankle just a few minutes into the second quarter when he was running across the field and got his foot caught in the turf.







Ronald Darby’s ankle does not look good here. pic.twitter.com/1alkJV6hEq

— Dan Levy (@DanLevyThinks) September 10, 2017



The non-contact injury sent him to the locker room and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Injury Update: CB Ronald Darby (right ankle) will not return. https://t.co/Gat2ERCdhv



— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2017





Darby, 23, was acquired by the Eagles just three weeks ago after Philadephia traded receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick to the Bills. His loss is a blow to the team, which got off to a big start Sunday with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Nelson Agholor on the first possession.