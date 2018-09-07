Eagles' 'Philly Philly' trick play copied from Brady's Super Bowl drop for Patriots

The trick play the Philadelphia Eagles ran in their 18-12 opening victory over the Atlanta Falcons was copied from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's botched attempt in the Super Bowl, head coach Doug Pederson admitted.

In the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles ran a play akin to the iconic 'Philly Special' that saw quarterback Nick Foles catch a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots.

Tight end Trey Burton threw to Foles in the Super Bowl but on Thursday that job fell to wide receiver Nelson Agholor, whose floated pass was taken for a 15-yard gain.

However, this variation – branded 'Philly Philly' – was derived from the play that saw Brady drop a pass from Danny Amendola against Philadelphia in the same match in Minnesota.

"It's where we got it from," said Pederson. "It was a play that we had put in for this week.

"It was a play that was in our third-down menu. We were on the correct hash mark and it was the right time in the game."

Foles was unable to reproduce his Super Bowl MVP display on Thursday night as he threw for 117 yards, one interception and no touchdowns in the first game of the 2018 NFL season.

On the 'Philly Philly' play, he said: "I mean, it's a good play. This league, there's a lot of great plays, there's a lot of great minds, so when you see something like that, that's unique and it works well, you try to execute it like they do."