Eagles, Anthony Harris reportedly agree to cut ties

The Eagles have mutually agreed to part ways with Anthony Harris, their starting safety all last year and through training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 30-year-old Harris, who played for Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Vikings in 2014 and 2015, started 14 games last year after signing a one-year contract.

He signed another one-year deal this past spring after a brief foray into free agency but despite working all summer with the starting defense was released on final cutdown day soon after the Eagles acquired 24-year-old defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints.

Harris surprisingly signed a day later to the Eagles’ practice squad, where he’s been since Aug. 31.

According to Schefter, the Eagles are planning to formally release Harris from the practice squad to “maximize his flexibility to join another teams’ active roster.”

That seems unusual considering that players on practice squads are technically free agents and free to sign with any other team. It also seems unusual considering that Harris just signed to the Eagles’ practice squad a week ago, but he possibly had a change of heart about his future.

Harris, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, spent his first six seasons with the Vikings, starting 47 games. He has 10 interceptions and 356 tackles in seven seasons. With the Eagles last year he had one interception and 72 tackles.

Harris counts about $2.4 million in dead money against the Eagles' 2022 salary cap.

With Steve Nelson, Rodney McLeod and Harris all no longer on the Eagles’ roster, Darius Slay is the only remaining regular starting defensive back from last year’s team.