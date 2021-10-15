Eagles’ Anthony Harris suffers hand injury, returns in second quarter

Harris suffers hand injury, returns in second quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

UPDATE: Harris returned to action in the second quarter after heading to the locker room

Anthony Harris is back and on the field. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 15, 2021

The Eagles opening defensive drive didn’t go very well against the Bucs.

Not only did they give up a touchdown, but they might also be without one of their key starters for the rest of the night. Against a Tom Brady offense, that’s a scary thought.

Starting safety Anthony Harris suffered a hand injury and is questionable to return. Harris ran into the locker room after the Eagles gave up a touchdown.

Without Harris, the Eagles will play Rodney McLeod and Marcus Epps. K’Von Wallace is still on IR with a separated shoulder.

The Eagles’ other backup defensive backs active tonight are Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott and Andre Chachere.

Coming into this game, Harris was the only Eagles defensive player to play every defensive snap this season. Since his return from a knee injury, Rodney McLeod has been on a pitch count. That might need to be out the window tonight.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have also lost a defensive back. Richard Sherman is out with a hamstring injury.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube