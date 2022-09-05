Eagles, Anthony Harris “mutually agree” to terminate practice-squad contract

There was a time in the NFL when some coaches didn’t get fired. Instead, the moves were called a mutual parting.

An NFL team and a veteran safety are trotting out that label when it comes to the decision to eliminate the player’s practice-squad contract.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Eagles and safety Anthony Harris “have mutually agreed to terminate his practice squad contract to maximize his flexibility to join another team’s active roster.”

At first blush, it made no sense. A league source eventually suggested that the development may have something to do with the team’s ability to protect up to four practice-squad players per week from being signed elsewhere. The protections are due each Tuesday, by 4:00 p.m. ET.

It’s possible that Harris didn’t want to be protected and that the Eagles wanted to protect him, sparking the mutual decision to end the relationship.

Still, it’s no small thing for a team to just give up its contractual rights. Maybe more franchises are adopting Mike Tomlin’s we want volunteers not hostages mantra. If the Eagles are in that club, it shows that they’ve come a verylong way from the days of their stubborn refusal to trade or cut a disgruntled Terrell Owens.

