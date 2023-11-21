Eagles answer on D'Andre Swift's 4-yard run

The Eagles got away with a holding penalty on D'Andre Swift's 3-yard touchdown run that has tied the game 7-7.

Swift went around right end, and Eagles receiver Olamide Zaccheaus had a "grab and restrict" on Chiefs safety Mike Edwards. The Chiefs were livid, with coach Andy Reid seeking an explanation for the missed call during the timeout.

The Eagles went right down the field after losing 3 yards on their first possession, a three-and-out. They faced no third downs on their scoring drive, going 75 yards in nine plays.

Swift gained 33 yards on five carries on the drive, giving him seven carries for 37 yards in the first quarter. Jalen Hurts had a 6-yard run.

DeVonta Smith has Hurts' two completions, taking them for 31 yards.

The Chiefs had 70 yards in the first quarter and the Eagles 67.