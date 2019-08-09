It looks like the Eagles may need a quarterback.

Nate Sudfeld broke his non-throwing wrist in Thursday night's preseason opener. The injury is not a season-ending one, according to head coach Doug Pederson, but it's unclear how much time the Eagles' backup QB will miss (see story).

Right now behind Carson Wentz, it's Cody Kessler and rookie Clayton Thorson.

And … veteran Doug Pederson?

"I can come out of retirement," Pederson said jokingly following the Eagles' 27-10, preseason-opening loss to the Titans (see observations).

What does Pederson really think about the Eagles' QB situation?

Watch that and more in the video above.

If Eagles need another QB, they can turn to ... Doug Pederson? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia