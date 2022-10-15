Eagles announced 4 roster moves ahead of matchup vs. Cowboys in Week 6

Eagles have activated T Andre Dillard from injured reserved, placed DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve, elevated S Andre Chachere from the practice squad for Sunday's game and placed T Jarrid Williams to the practice squad injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/jWAm0MCvcZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 15, 2022

The Eagles announced a significant roster move on Saturday, activating Andre Dillard from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles placed defensive end Janarius Robinson on Injured Reserve to make room for Dillard on the active roster.

Andre Dillard

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

After spending more than a month on Injured Reserve, Andre Dillard is back in action. The fourth-year left tackle will make his regular-season debut just in time for Sunday’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Janarius Robinson

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Robinson was added to the injury report on Friday with an ankle injury.

Robinson is a second-year defensive end out of Florida State who was signed off the Vikings’ practice squad on September 13. He was not active for any of the four games he was on the active roster.

Andre Chachere

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This is the third and final time that the Eagles can elevate Chachere from the practice squad. Chachere has played 30 snaps in the past two games, all on special teams.

Jarrid Williams

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Williams was originally signed by the Eagles as a rookie free agent out of Miami following the 2022 NFL Draft.

