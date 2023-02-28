Eagles announce updates to offensive coaching staff headlined by Brian Johnson’s promotion to OC

Brian Johnson has been named our Offensive Coordinator! 👏 We've made additional updates to the offensive coaching staff.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jcpU3pvbzl — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 28, 2023

The Eagles announced four moves on Tuesday, including officially naming Brian Johnson as offensive coordinator in place of the departed Shane Steichen (Colts HC).

The team named Johnson as their new offensive coordinator, along with Alex Tanney as quarterbacks coach, Marcus Brady as a senior offensive assistant, and T.J. Paganetti as run game specialist-tight ends coach.

Philadelphia is also expected to name Sean Desai as defensive coordinator in replace of Jonathan Gannon.

Brian Johnson

In a move that has been expected since Shane Steichen accepted the Colts’ head coaching job, Brian Johnson has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

A former college quarterback at Utah who has known the Hurts family for years, Johnson is completing his second season with the Eagles after serving as the offensive coordinator for the University of Florida, helping get Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts to the NFL.

Prior to that, Johnson played a key role in Dak Prescott earning All-SEC honors at Mississippi State.

He’ll now be tasked when making sure the NFL’s most dominant offense keeps its identity while taking the next step in efficiency and innovation.

Alex Tanney -- Quarterbacks Coach

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2022 was his first season as assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive assistant under Brian Johnson and Nick Sirianni.

In 2021, Tanney was an offensive quality control coach after playing quarterback in the NFL for nine years 2012-2020 (Chiefs, Giants, Bucs, Browns, Titans).

Marcus Brady, Senior Offensive Assistant



Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield

Brady spent time in Indianapolis alongside coach Philadelphia head Nick Sirianni for three seasons and can assess where teams will attack the Eagles’ offense.

Brady was the Colts’ offensive coordinator (2021-22), and Colts’ QB coach (2019-20) prior to joining Philadelphia.

In his first season as offensive coordinator, Brady helped Indianapolis rank second behind the Eagles in rushing yards per game (149.4) and tied for ninth in points per game (26.5).

T.J. Paganetti, Run Game Specialist/Assistant Tight Ends Coach

This is a 2022 photo of T.J. Paganetti of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Thursday, April 28, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Pagnetti is entering his ninth year on the Eagles coaching staff.

Pagnetti previously served as offensive quality control coach from 2021-22 when the Eagles set a franchise record with 477 points in 2022 to go along with several other team records in total TDs (59), scrimmage TDs (57), and rushing TDs (32).

His previous roles on the staff included analyst (2013-14), assistant offensive line coach (2017-18), assistant running backs coach (2019-20), and assistant run game coordinator (2020).

