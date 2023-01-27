Eagles announce uniform combination for NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers

The NFL playoffs are all about the history and with teams avoiding the alternate look during the postseason, Sunday’s matchup will have a traditional feel.

The Eagles have announced their uniform combination for the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers and they’ll be wearing the conventional midnight green jerseys with white pants look.

Philadelphia wore the all-black jerseys, pants, and helmet look three times this season, including the Week 18 win over the Giants from two weeks ago.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire