Eagles announce uniform combination for home matchup vs. Cowboys in Week 6

The Eagles announced their uniform combination for the Week 6 showdown against Dallas, and the team went with the winning formula.

This season, Philadelphia is 3-0 when wearing the midnight green-on-white jersey combination. Fans were calling for the Eagles to unveil the all-black helmet and jersey combination at Lincoln Financial Field.

The league and team announced that Philadelphia would wear the all-black combination three times during their late-season run, including Christmas Eve at Dallas.

Eagles vs. Cowboys: 8 matchups to watch on offense

Eagles-Cowboys injury report: Jordan Mailata on track to start; Dak Prescott listed as limited

Eagles-Cowboys: 25 impact players to watch in Week 6 matchup

