Eagles announce uniform combination for divisional round matchup vs. Giants

The Eagles have announced their uniform combination for the divisional round matchup against the New York Giants, and they’ll be wearing the conventional midnight green jerseys with white pants look.

Philadelphia wore the all-black jerseys, pants and helmet look three times this season, including the Week 18 win over the Giants from two weeks ago.

