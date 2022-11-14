Eagles announce two roster moves ahead of Monday night matchup vs. Commanders

Eagles have placed CB Avonte Maddox on Injured Reserved and have elevated CB Mario Goodrich from the practice squad for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/o1BbP8TyK5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 14, 2022

The Eagles announced two roster moves on Monday afternoon, placing slot cornerback Avonte Maddox on injured reserve.

The move means Maddox will miss at least the next four games of the regular season.

Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Maddox on injured reserve, he’ll miss matchups against Washington, Indianapolis, Green Bay and Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire