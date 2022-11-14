Eagles announce two roster moves ahead of Monday night matchup vs. Commanders

Glenn Erby

The Eagles announced two roster moves on Monday afternoon, placing slot cornerback Avonte Maddox on injured reserve.

The move means Maddox will miss at least the next four games of the regular season.

Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Maddox on injured reserve, he’ll miss matchups against Washington, Indianapolis, Green Bay and Tennessee.

