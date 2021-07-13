Eagles announce training camp schedule, including 2 open practices

The NFL is near and with only two weeks remaining until the start of training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles just announced their training camp schedule.

The team announced their training camp schedule, while also detailing two joint practice sessions with the Patriots and Jets.

Philadelphia will also face the New York Jets in Week 13 of the regular season as part of back-to-back road trips to MetLife Stadium (at Giants in Week 12).

Here are the other important dates to remember this summer:

Tuesday, July 27

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stands during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Report day at the NovaCare Complex

Wednesday, July 28

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (65) runs a drill during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

First training camp practice

Saturday, August 7

Aug 24, 2013; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles director of player development and alumni Harold Carmichael in the second quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Carmichael's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

Sunday, August 8 at 7 PM

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs a drill during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

First opportunity to see the 2021 Eagles in person during the public practice at Lincoln Financial Field (Tickets available here now. All proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.)

Thursday, August 12 at 7 PM

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (24) defends against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Preseason opener vs. Steelers (NBC10, 94WIP)

Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17

Published Caption: Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepts a pass meant for the Dolphins’ Preston Williams in the first half of Sunday’s season-opener. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Original Caption: Foxboro, RI, Sept 13, 2020 - Patriots Stephen Gilmore intercepts a pass meant for Miami's Preston Williams in the first half. Patriots season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette stadium Sunday afternoon. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig]

Pats Defense Ruins The Fitzmagic Show

Joint practices with the New England Patriots at the NovaCare Complex

Tuesday, August 17

Philadelphia Eagles running back Adrian Killins Jr. in action during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

Roster cutdown to 85 players

Thursday, August 19 at 7 PM

Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) fights off New York Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt (46) and stretches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason vs. Patriots (NBC10, 94WIP)

Saturday, August 21

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 28: Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie talks to general manager Howie Roseman prior to the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 28, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Fourth Annual Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group

Sunday, August 22 at 7 PM

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat warms-up during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Yong Kim/Pool Photo via AP)

Final public practice at Lincoln Financial Field (Tickets available here now. All proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.)

Tuesday, August 24 and Wednesday, August 25

The new Jets quarterback Zach Wilson at the NY Jets rookie mini camp in Florham Park, NJ on May 7, 2021.

At Ny Jets Rookie Mini Camp In Florham Park Nj On May 7 2021

Joint practices at the New York Jets

Tuesday, August 24

Photo: Kiel Leggere/Philadelphia Eagles

Roster cutdown to 80 players

Thursday, August 27 at 7 PM

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Hassan Ridgeway #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after sacking Luke Falk #8 of the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Preseason finale at New York Jets (NBC10, 94WIP)

Tuesday, August 31

Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside participates in a drill during organized team activities at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Roster cutdown to 53 players

Sunday, September 12 at 1 PM

Oct 25, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) releases the ball under pressure from Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The season opener at Atlanta Falcons

