Eagles announce information for season opener, single-game tickets

Eagles training camp is just five weeks away, but fans can start preparing to purchase single-game tickets and attend the one open practice of the summer.

Single-game tickets for 2024 Philadelphia Eagles home games will go on sale Tuesday, June 18, at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household. Due to high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.

Tickets and travel packages for the season opener in Brazil against Green Bay can be purchased through On Location, the Official Hospitality of the NFL.

The team just announced the date for this year’s open training camp practice; Thursday, August 1, at Lincoln Financial Field, is the day.

Tickets for the open practice will also go on sale Tuesday, June 18, at 10 AM ET.

Fans can purchase public practice general admission tickets for $10 by visiting Ticketmaster.com. There will also be an option to purchase a $35 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice. All ticket proceeds for the public course will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and its mission to fund innovative autism research and care programs.

Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All individuals over the age of 2 will require an entry ticket. There are no ticket limitations per customer, and parking will be free.

Eagles Training Camp, presented by Independence Blue Cross, will officially begin when players report on Tuesday, July 23. Exact dates and times for all training camp practice sessions, including media availability, will be announced later.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire