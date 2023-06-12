Eagles announce ticket information for single games and one open training camp practice

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that tickets for single games and one open training camp practice would go on sale Tuesday, June 13.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com. There will be a four-ticket limit per household, and due to high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.

The team also announced that tickets for the team’s Training Camp public practice at Lincoln Financial Field – scheduled for Sunday, August 6, at 7 PM – will also go on sale Tuesday, June 13, at 10 AM ET.

Eagles Training Camp

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire