Eagles announce ticket information for divisional round of NFC playoffs

The Eagles just announced that tickets for Philadelphia’s Divisional Round playoff game will go on sale Tuesday, January 10 at 10 AM ET.

The announcement was made by the team’s Director of Corporate Communications, Anthony Bonagura.

Tickets can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Due to the high demand, Eagles fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.

After defeating the Giants on Sunday to clinch the No. 1 overall seed, Philadelphia will play their Divisional Round playoff game against one of the NFC-winning Wild Card weekend teams on either Saturday, January 21, or Sunday, January 22.

The specific date and time will be determined by the league on Sunday.

