Eagles announce three roster moves

Eagles have signed DT Kobe Smith. Eagles have waived WR Josh Hammond and waived non-football injury DT Noah Elliss. pic.twitter.com/t8x85bKvzh — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 26, 2022

With physicals now completed and the first practice scheduled for Wednesday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles have completed three roster moves. The team will start cutting down from 90 players to a 53-man version for the regular season.

The team officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Kobe Smith, along with the news that they’ve waived wide receiver Josh Hammonds and undrafted free agent star Noah Elliss.

Kobe Smith

Smith played college football at South Carolina and signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 draft.

After spending less than an entire season with the Titans, Smith spent the past two years on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Josh Hammond waived

The Jaguars cut Hammond after their own rookie minicamp this offseason and signed three other players.

Hammond, 23, signed with the Jaguars in 2022 after going undrafted out of Florida in 2020, and his only NFL action came last season when he played in two games, logging 13 official snaps.

Noah Elliss waived non-football injury

This move is surprising after Philadelphia gave Elliss guarantees following the NFL draft.

After going undrafted, Elliss signed with the Eagles for a $10,000 signing bonus and a massive $240,000 in guaranteed money.

The younger brother of current Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss, Noah is the nephew of former Lions’ first-round pick Luther Elliss.

Elliss signed with Mississippi State as a four-star recruit before pivoting to Idaho, where Luther is the defensive line coach.

In 2019, Noah started four of five games (11 tackles) before suffering a season-ending injury.

This past season he broke out as an honorable mention All-Big Sky Conference selection after logging 46 tackles, 6.5 for loss with one sack, three pass breakups.

