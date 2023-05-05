Eagles announce the signing of nine 2023 undrafted free agents

Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson



Ncaa Football Clemson At Wake Forest

Philadelphia added a wide receiver right out of the gate.

Former Clemson WR Joseph Ngata is signing with the #Eagles, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

The former Prep All-Anerican spent one year at LSU before transferring to Alabama.

Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

Reid is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free-agent deal this year.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Riley played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

Ty Zentner, Punter/Kicker, Kansas State

The Kansas State punter made his announcement.

Chim Okorafor,Benedictine Football

The NAIA standout will participate in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp next week.

Ravens to Eagles!

Chim Okorafor is headed to the Eagles Rookie Mini Camp next weekend! pic.twitter.com/8BcsgUJA2K — Benedictine Football (@RavenFootballBC) April 29, 2023

Colorado ,TE, Brady Russell



Ncaa Football Colorado At Oregon State 1056

The former Colorado TE Brady Russell is the nephew of Eagles senior personnel executive Matt Russell.

Colorado TE Brady Russell is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an UDFA, per source. — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) April 30, 2023

LSU, CB, Mekhi Garner

Howie Roseman is bringing another big SEC cornerback to minicamps and the undrafted free class.

#Eagles are signing former #LSU LSU CB Mekhi Garner, source tells @theScore. Garner measured a healthy 6-2, 212 pounds and jumped an impressive 38 inches. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2023

Arkansas, wide receiver, Jadon Haselwood

The #Eagles are set to sign former Arkansas and Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood as an undrafted free agent, a source tells @on3sports. Posted 59 catches for 702 yards at Arkansas last season. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 30, 2023

Michigan State, linebacker, Ben VanSumeren



221119 Msu Indiana 122a

The Michigan State linebacker offers dynamic size and athletic ability.

