Eagles announce the signing of nine 2023 undrafted free agents

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson


Ncaa Football Clemson At Wake Forest

Philadelphia added a wide receiver right out of the gate.

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The former Prep All-Anerican spent one year at LSU before transferring to Alabama.

Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

Reid is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free-agent deal this year.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Riley played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

Ty Zentner, Punter/Kicker, Kansas State

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State punter made his announcement.

Chim Okorafor,Benedictine Football

The NAIA standout will participate in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp next week.

Colorado ,TE, Brady Russell


Ncaa Football Colorado At Oregon State 1056

The former Colorado TE Brady Russell is the nephew of Eagles senior personnel executive Matt Russell.

LSU, CB, Mekhi Garner

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman is bringing another big SEC cornerback to minicamps and the undrafted free class.

Arkansas, wide receiver, Jadon Haselwood

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State, linebacker, Ben VanSumeren


221119 Msu Indiana 122a

The Michigan State linebacker offers dynamic size and athletic ability.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire