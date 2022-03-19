Eagles announce signing of Fletcher Cox

Fletcher Cox is back with the Eagles.

Cox, the defensive tackle who was released on Thursday, re-signed with the team today. The Eagles announced the widely expected move this morning.

Before the Eagles even cut Cox there was talk that he and the team would come to terms on a deal to bring him back. By cutting him the Eagles gave Cox a day to shop himself to other teams, but he quickly decided that Philadelphia remained the best place for him.

According to multiple reports, it’s a one-year, $14 million contract for the Eagles and Cox. If he had been on the Eagles’ roster yesterday, the team would have been required to pay him $18 million guaranteed.

The Eagles also officially announced that Boston Scott has re-signed.

