Eagles announce second round of cuts, trim roster to 80

The Philadelphia Eagles announced five roster moves on Tuesday ahead of the team’s trip to Miami for joint practices and the final preseason game with the Miami Dolphins.

Philadelphia waived Josh Blackwell (CB), DeAndre Torrey (RB), and Jarrid Williams (OL), while also placing Brett Toth (Knee) and Tyree Jackson (Knee) on the Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform list.

With the moves, the Eagles roster is now down to 80 players, and all NFL rosters must be at the 53-player limit by next Tuesday, August 30, at 4 PM.

Waived CB Josh Blackwell

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Blackwell played the least amount of snaps (11) out of all the players on the roster bubble and was behind Mac McCain, Kary Vincent Jr., and Josh Jobe.

Waived RB DeAndre Torrey



Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Torrey logged 1,215 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during his final season at North Texas, adding depth to the roster with Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell dealing with injuries.

In the second preseason matchup at Cleveland, Torrey had 3-carries for 13-yards in limited action on Sunday.

Waived T Jarrid Williams

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old, who spent time at the University of Houston and Miami, graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus, but struggled during two weeks of training camp with the Eagles.

Williams played 22 snaps against the Browns and logged a 27.6 pass block grade from PFF on 11 pass blocking opportunities.

[pickup_prop id=”20684″>

Placed TE Tyree Jackson on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Jackson is an intriguing tight-end prospect that switched positions after previous playing quarterback in college at the University of Buffalo.

Jackson tore an ACL in Philadelphia’s Week 18 loss to the Cowboys after scoring his first career touchdown, and the knee injury came after the tight end missed the first eight weeks of the season with a back injury.

Story continues

Jackson will now miss the first four games of the 2022 season.

Placed T/G Brett Toth on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The move means Toth will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Toth has appeared in nine regular-season games for the Eagles over the last two years, and he also suffered an ACL tear in that loss to Dallas.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire