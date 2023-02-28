Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced the news Tuesday that the Eagles have hired Sean Desai as their new defensive coordinator. The Eagles since have confirmed it.

Desai replaces Jonathan Gannon, who was hired by the Cardinals to be their head coach.

“His overall knowledge of football and football IQ are extremely high,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Great detail. He’s a really sharp coach. I’m excited that he’s on our staff.”

Desai served as the Seahawks’ associate head coach-defense in 2022, his 10th season coaching in the NFL.

The Eagles also officially named Brian Johnson as the new offensive coordinator Tuesday and announced additional moves on the offensive coaching staff.

Eagles announce Sean Desai as their new defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk