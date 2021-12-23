Eagles announce roster moves
Roster Moves: Eagles have placed DE Ryan Kerrigan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated DE Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad to the active roster for #NYGvsPHI as a COVID-19 replacement.
The team has also signed T Casey Tucker to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mBMDD1lUfL
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 23, 2021
The Eagles announced 3 roster moves on Thursday, placing defensive end Ryan Kerrigan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kerrigan joins offensive linemen Le’Raven Clark, Landon Dickerson, and Andre Dillard on the list.
To take Kerrigan’s spot on the active roster, the Eagles elevated defensive end Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad.
Malveaux spent last season on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, getting called up to the active roster for two games, including the game against the Eagles, and registering four tackles and a forced fumble.
Casey Tucker has also returned as well to offer depth to the offensive line.
