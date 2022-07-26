Eagles announce promotions and changes to coaching staff

With players arriving at the NovaCare Complex for the start of training camp, the Eagles have announced the following coaching staff changes on the first day.

Defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson added the defensive pass game coordinator title to his role, while Jeremiah Washburn was promoted to DEs/OLBs coach.

Alex Tanney was promoted to assistant quarterback coach, while Tyler Scudder was hired as a defensive assistant along with Eric Dickerson, who was hired as the offensive quality control personnel.

Dennard Wilson

A former NFL Defensive back, Wilson added the title and responsibilities of defensive passing game coordinator during the 2022 offseason after initially joining the Eagles as the defensive backs coach in 2021. In his first season with the Eagles, Philadelphia allowed the fifth-fewest explosive plays (117), eighth-fewest passing yards per attempt (6.8), and 10th-fewest total yards per game (328.8) in the NFL.

Jeremiah Washburn

A familiar name in the organization, Washburn has more than two decades of experience as an NFL coach and scout.

He enters his fourth overall year with Philadelphia and first as the team’s defensive ends/outside linebackers coach. He previously served as a senior defensive assistant from 2020-21. In 2021, Washburn helped prepare an Eagles defense that allowed the NFL’s ninth-fewest rushing yards per game (107.9) and 10th-fewest total yards per game (328.8).

Alex Tanney

Giants Vs Redskins

Tanney was named the Eagles’ assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive assistant during the 2022 offseason. A former NFL quarterback, Tanney initially joined the team as an offensive quality control coach in 2021 after returning from his nine-year playing career (2012-20).

Tyler Scudder

Initially hired by the team as a coach’s assistant during the 2021 offseason, Scudder has now been promoted to a defensive assistant coach.

Before his stop in Philadelphia, Scudder served as a senior defensive quality control coach at Iowa State (2018-20). Before his stint with the Cyclones, Scudder coached the linebackers at Duquesne from 2014-17 and added responsibilities as a co-defensive coordinator beginning in 2015.

Eric Dickerson

A former college football player at South Carolina State, Dickerson was named an offensive quality control coach during the 2022 offseason after joining the team as a defensive assistant in 2021.

Scott Kaniecki

Kaniecki was named the Eagles’ administrative assistant to the head coach during the 2022 offseason. Kaniecki, who enters his eighth year working in the NFL, came to Philadelphia after spending seven seasons (2015-21) with the Cleveland Browns.

During his time in Cleveland, Kaniecki worked in the personnel department in different roles (2015, ’19-21) and as a scouting assistant (2016-17).

