Eagles announce partnership with Tickpick, enhancing the gameday experiences for fans

The Eagles are all about enhancing the NFL experience for fans, and on Monday, the organization announced a new partnership.

Philadelphia partnered with TickPick on a deal that will offer exclusive gameday experiences and perks for Eagles fans throughout the season. The new multi-year agreement will designate TickPick as the “Official Fan Experience Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

As part of the deal, the TickPick Landing will debut at Lincoln Financial Field in 2024. It will be a new and exclusive pregame fan experience featuring all-inclusive food and beverage options and meet-and-greets with Eagles Legends. Located on the main concourse above Pepsi Plaza, the new space will provide early access for 90 TickPick patrons two hours pregame and then open to all fans one hour before kickoff.

“Offering a best-in-class gameday experience at Lincoln Financial Field is always a priority,” said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. “This new partnership, along with the creation of the TickPick Landing, provides a unique opportunity for fans to have memorable experiences on gameday.”

“We’re thrilled to elevate the fan experience for a storied franchise like the Eagles and to further innovate the way fans enjoy gameday,” said Brett Goldberg, Co-CEO, TickPick. “Since our inception, we’ve driven ourselves to be at the forefront of the fan experience. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering the best gameday experience possible.”

According to their official site, TickPick’s elevated packages offer unique opportunities, such as holding the American flag on the field during the National Anthem and winning autographed memorabilia, including jerseys and helmets.

Any Eagles fan – from season ticket members to single-game buyers – can purchase a TickPick fan experience package by visiting TickPick.com/eagles.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire