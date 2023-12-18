Eagles announce Matt Patricia will take over defensive playcalling

The Eagles confirmed a Sunday splash report, announcing that Matt Patricia will take over the defensive playcalling for Monday Night Football.

Sean Desai retains the title of defensive coordinator but will move to the coaches' booth. Patricia will call plays from the sideline.

Patricia joined the Eagles as a senior defensive assistant this offseason when the team also hired Desai as defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon left to become the Cardinals' head coach.

Head coach Nick Sirianni even gave Desai a vote of confidence earlier this week, saying he has "total confidence" in Desai.

"That's why we hired him for the job," Sirianni said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.

But at some point in the past week, Sirianni decided that it indeed was time for a change after three consecutive games of allowing 30-plus points.

Patricia was the Patriots' defensive coordinator under Bill Belichick from 2012-17 before leaving to become head coach of the Lions. He spent the past two seasons on Belichick's staff.