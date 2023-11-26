Eagles announce Lane Johnson is questionable to play due to groin injury

The Eagles made a significant addition to their injury report just after noon on Sunday.

Right tackle Lane Johnson is now considered questionable to play against the Bills because of a groin injury. Johnson was not on the injury report at all this week and he has not missed a game yet this season.

The Eagles list Jack Driscoll as Johnson's backup on their depth chart. Driscoll started 16 games over his first three seasons with the Eagles, but has only played 67 offensive snaps this season.

Tight ends Grant Calcaterra (ankle) and Dallas Goedert (forearm) were ruled out on Friday along with safety Justin Evans (knee) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (concussion). The full list of inactives for the 4:25 p.m. ET game will be released 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.