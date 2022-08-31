Eagles announce initial 15-player practice squad for 2022

After spending Tuesday trimming their roster down to 53 players, the Eagles just announced a fifteen-man practice squad, plus one player from the International Pathway Program.

Philadelphia has 15 players in all, and with Matt Leo, they have two available spots remaining on the practice squad.

Eagles have signed 14 players and an International Pathway Program player to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/cjn8acYRlc — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2022

Howie Roseman added one quarterback, one running back, three wide receivers, one tight end, three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, one linebacker, and three defensive backs.

WR Devon Allen

Allen signed with the Eagles as a free agent during the 2022 offseason after a six-year hiatus competing as an Olympic hurdler.

He has one 55-yard touchdown against the Browns and will be excellent on special teams when called up.

G/T Kayode Awosika

Originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Awosika made his NFL debut during the regular-season finale against Dallas.

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

Cain returns to the practice squad after a solid preseason.

S Andre Chachere

T Le'Raven Clark

WR Britain Covey

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

S Anthony Harris

DE Matt Leo

QB Reid Sinnett

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

