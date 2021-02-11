Eagles announce full coaching staff under Nick Sirianni originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have announced their entire 2021 coaching staff under new head coach Nick Sirianni.

We knew most of these names already, like defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. But one interesting name is former Giants quarterback Alex Tanney, who is an offensive quality control coach.

There are six members of the coaching staff who are holdovers from the 2020 season: Jeff Stoutland, Aaron Moorhead, Roy Istvan, T.J. Paganetti and Joe Pannunzio. Just Stoutland and Moorehead are primary position coaches. That’s a big departure from the last time there was a coaching switch, when Doug Pederson kept many assistants.

The Eagles also kept VP of Player Performance Ted Rath and hired Fernando Noriega from the Rams as their new head strength and conditioning coach.

Here’s the entire new coaching staff with links to previous stories about some new coaches:

Head coach: Nick Sirianni

NFL experience: 12

Years with Eagles: 1

Defensive coordinator: Jonathan Gannon

NFL experience: 14

Years with Eagles: 1

Offensive coordinator: Shane Steichen

NFL experience: 11

Years with Eagles: 1

Special teams coordinator: Michael Clay

NFL experience: 7

Years with Eagles: 3

Running backs/assistant head coach: Jemal Singleton

NFL experience: 6

Years with Eagles: 1

Passing game coordinator: Kevin Patullo

NFL experience: 12

Years with Eagles: 1

Quarterbacks: Brian Johnson

NFL experience: 1

Years with Eagles: 1

Tight ends: Jason Michael

NFL experience: 16

Years with Eagles: 1

Offensive line: Jeff Stoutland

NFL experience: 9

Years with Eagles: 9

Wide receivers: Aaron Moorehead

NFL experience: 2

Years with Eagles: 2

Linebackers: Nick Rallis

NFL experience: 4

Years with Eagles: 1

Defensive line: Tracy Rocker

NFL experience: 4

Years with Eagles: 1

Defensive backs: Dennard Wilson

NFL experience: 14

Years with Eagles: 1

Director player personnel/senior defensive assistant: Jeremiah Washburn

Story continues

NFL experience: 20

Years with Eagles: 3

Assistant offensive line: Roy Istvan

NFL experience: 3

Years with Eagles: 3

Assistant special teams coordinator: Joe Pannunzio

NFL experience: 5

Years with Eagles: 5

Assistant defensive backs: Jay Valai

NFL experience: 2

Years with Eagles: 1

Special teams quality control: Tyler Brown

NFL experience: 1

Years with Eagles: 1

Defensive quality control: Joe Kasper

NFL experience: 3

Years with Eagles: 1

Offensive quality control: T.J. Paganetti

NFL experience: 7

Years with Eagles: 7

Offensive quality control: Alex Tanney

NFL experience: 1

Years with Eagles: 1

Coaches assistant: Tyler Scudder

NFL experience: 1

Years with Eagles: 1

VP of Player Performance: Ted Rath

NFL experience: 13

Years with Eagles: 2

Head strength & conditioning: Fernando Noriega

NFL experience: 5

Years with Eagles: 1

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube