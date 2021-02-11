Eagles announce full coaching staff under Nick Sirianni
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Eagles announce full coaching staff under Nick Sirianni originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Eagles have announced their entire 2021 coaching staff under new head coach Nick Sirianni.
We knew most of these names already, like defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. But one interesting name is former Giants quarterback Alex Tanney, who is an offensive quality control coach.
There are six members of the coaching staff who are holdovers from the 2020 season: Jeff Stoutland, Aaron Moorhead, Roy Istvan, T.J. Paganetti and Joe Pannunzio. Just Stoutland and Moorehead are primary position coaches. That’s a big departure from the last time there was a coaching switch, when Doug Pederson kept many assistants.
The Eagles also kept VP of Player Performance Ted Rath and hired Fernando Noriega from the Rams as their new head strength and conditioning coach.
Here’s the entire new coaching staff with links to previous stories about some new coaches:
Head coach: Nick Sirianni
NFL experience: 12
Years with Eagles: 1
Defensive coordinator: Jonathan Gannon
NFL experience: 14
Years with Eagles: 1
Offensive coordinator: Shane Steichen
NFL experience: 11
Years with Eagles: 1
Special teams coordinator: Michael Clay
NFL experience: 7
Years with Eagles: 3
Running backs/assistant head coach: Jemal Singleton
NFL experience: 6
Years with Eagles: 1
Passing game coordinator: Kevin Patullo
NFL experience: 12
Years with Eagles: 1
Quarterbacks: Brian Johnson
NFL experience: 1
Years with Eagles: 1
Tight ends: Jason Michael
NFL experience: 16
Years with Eagles: 1
Offensive line: Jeff Stoutland
NFL experience: 9
Years with Eagles: 9
Wide receivers: Aaron Moorehead
NFL experience: 2
Years with Eagles: 2
Linebackers: Nick Rallis
NFL experience: 4
Years with Eagles: 1
Defensive line: Tracy Rocker
NFL experience: 4
Years with Eagles: 1
Defensive backs: Dennard Wilson
NFL experience: 14
Years with Eagles: 1
Director player personnel/senior defensive assistant: Jeremiah Washburn
NFL experience: 20
Years with Eagles: 3
Assistant offensive line: Roy Istvan
NFL experience: 3
Years with Eagles: 3
Assistant special teams coordinator: Joe Pannunzio
NFL experience: 5
Years with Eagles: 5
Assistant defensive backs: Jay Valai
NFL experience: 2
Years with Eagles: 1
Special teams quality control: Tyler Brown
NFL experience: 1
Years with Eagles: 1
Defensive quality control: Joe Kasper
NFL experience: 3
Years with Eagles: 1
Offensive quality control: T.J. Paganetti
NFL experience: 7
Years with Eagles: 7
Offensive quality control: Alex Tanney
NFL experience: 1
Years with Eagles: 1
Coaches assistant: Tyler Scudder
NFL experience: 1
Years with Eagles: 1
VP of Player Performance: Ted Rath
NFL experience: 13
Years with Eagles: 2
Head strength & conditioning: Fernando Noriega
NFL experience: 5
Years with Eagles: 1
Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube