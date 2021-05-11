Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday the city will lift stadium capacity restrictions next month. On May 21, seating limitations will increase to 50 percent at Philadelphia stadiums and arenas with all capacity restrictions ending June 11.

The Eagles welcomed the news, anticipating all 67,594 seats filled for their home games this season. The team had no fans at Lincoln Financial Field in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eagles released a statement from team president Don Smolenski on Tuesday afternoon.

“Today’s announcement by the City of Philadelphia to lift stadium capacity limits in time for the start of the 2021 NFL season is tremendous news for the Philadelphia Eagles, our fans, and the community,” Smolenski said. “We are excited to welcome our fans home and look forward to Lincoln Financial Field returning to form as an unrivaled home-field advantage for our team. We have always been committed to providing our fans a great gameday experience in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. As we look ahead to a full stadium, we encourage our community to get vaccinated.”

Eagles announce full capacity at Lincoln Financial Field for 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk