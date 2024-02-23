Eagles announce full 2024 coaching staff

The Eagles have made a lot of changes to their coaching staff since crashing out of the playoffs and they announced the full list of coaches who will be working under head coach Nick Sirianni on Friday.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are the highest-profile additions to the staff and the team has a number of other new faces on the defensive side of the ball. They have also hired passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Christian Parker, senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, cornerbacks coach Roy Anderson, safeties coach Joe Kasper, and inside linebackers coach Bobby King.

Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jeremiah Washburn returns from last years staff while assistant linebackers/defensive quality control coach Ronell Williams and defensive quality control coach Tyler Scudder have new titles.

After hiring Moore, the Eagles also hired quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier and offensive assistant Kyle Valero. Assistant head coach/running backs coach Jemal Singleton, associate head coach/passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, tight ends coach Jason Michael, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, and offensive quality control coach Eric Dickerson remain in the same positions. T.J. Paganetti is now the run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach.

Special teams coordinator Michael Clay, assistant special teams coordinator Joe Pannunzio, and head coach quality control Tyler Yelk round out the staff.