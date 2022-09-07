Eagles announce four roster moves ahead of season opener at Detroit

The Eagles announced four roster moves on Wednesday, just hours before the first practice of the regular season.

With the team preparing for the season opener at Detroit, Philadelphia signed Auden Tate (WR) and Dalton Keene (TE) to the practice squad.

The team released running back La’Mical Perine and quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to make room.

Signed Auden Tate

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Tate could play tight end in Philadelphia as a big, physical pass catcher, although he offers versatility at multiple positions.

Formerly with the Bengals, Tate was released by the Falcons ahead of roster cuts. After signing with Atlanta in March, the 25-year-old had one reception for seven yards in the preseason.

Tate had his best season in 2019 when he finished with 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown.

Signed Dalton Keene

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots waived Keene.

New England selected the 23-year-old out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In six games, all in his rookie 2020 season, he caught three passes on five targets for 16 yards.

LaMical Perine Released

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Perine, 24, was selected by the New York Jets with pick No. 120 overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida.

Last season Perine appeared in four games with the Jets, logging eight carries for 31-yards.

Eagles release QB Reid Sinnett

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire