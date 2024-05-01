Eagles announce dates for rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp

The Eagles added nine talented rookies on NFL draft weekend, and they’ll hit the practice field immediately after the NFL and the team announce the dates for their rookie minicamp.

Philadelphia and Green Bay will hold workouts this weekend on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4. Baltimore, Seattle, and the New York Jets will spend Friday, May 3, Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, holding their rookie minicamp.

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Rookie Minicamp: May 3-4

Twenty-six other teams will begin next week, while the defending Super Bowl Chiefs holding sessions on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Philadelphia is currently finalizing what should be a seven-man undrafted class, while Quinyon Mitchell (22), Cooper DeJean (40), and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (155) headline a nine-man draft class full of athleticism and versatility.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire