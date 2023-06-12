Eagles announce the date for open training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field

Eagles’ training camp is more than one month away, but fans can start preparing now to attend the one open practice of the summer.

The team just announced the date for this year’s open training camp practice; Sunday, August 6, at Lincoln Financial Field, is the day.

Tickets for the open practice will also go on sale Tuesday, June 13, at 10 AM ET.

Fans can purchase public practice general admission tickets for $10 by visiting Ticketmaster.com. There will also be an option to purchase a $35 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice. All ticket proceeds for the public course will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and its mission to fund innovative autism research and care programs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All individuals over the age of 2 will require an entry ticket. There are no ticket limitations per customer, and parking will be free.

Eagles Training Camp will begin when players report on Tuesday, July 25.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles announce ticket information for single games and one open training camp practice Where did Eagles' CB James Bradberry land in a Next Gen Stats' ranking of the top 10 coverage players of 2022? See all the action from the DeVonta Smith 2nd annual celebrity softball game WATCH: Legendary NFL WR Chad Johnson wishes he could have played for Philadelphia Jalen Hurts names Jason Kelce's return as the Eagles biggest offseason move

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire