Eagles announce all their coaching staff changes for 2020

The Eagles on Thursday morning officially announced eight different coaching staff changes for the 2020 season and confirmed they will not have a traditional offensive coordinator. Instead, they have split the job into two and Doug Pederson will obviously remain the play-caller.

Most of these moves have been reported over the last couple days but now they're all official:

Press Taylor: Promoted to passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach

This is the biggest news of the offseason when it comes to Eagles coaches. Taylor will be the Eagles' passing game coordinator in addition to continuing to coach quarterbacks. The Eagles are basically splitting up the OC job into two. Taylor will handle the pass game and OL coach Jeff Stoutland will continue to handle the run game.

Rich Scangarello: Hired as senior offensive assistant

The former Broncos offensive coordinator (in 2019) joins the staff as a fresh voice. Scangarello has coached under Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta and in San Francisco. He had success with a rookie QB in Denver and was also the QBs coach for the 49ers under Shanahan.

Matt Burke: Promoted to run game coordinator/defensive line coach

Burke was a defensive special assistant in 2019 but Jim Schwartz's buddy is getting a promotion. He fills the DL coach vacancy that Phillip Daniels left when he was fired. And to resolve any confusion, Burke is the DEFENSIVE run game coordinator. He is not taking over offensive duties from Stoutland. No Juan Castillo situation here.

Marquand Manuel: Hired as defensive backs coach

We've known about this one for a while but Manuel, the former Falcons DC (2017-18), is taking over for Cory Undlin. Undlin was the Eagles' DBs coach for five years before he took the defensive coordinator position in Detroit this offseason. Before taking over as DC in Atlanta, Manuel coached the Falcons' secondary.

Aaron Moorehead: Hired as wide receivers coach

The former NFL receiver, who played for the Colts from 2003-07 has been coaching receivers at the collegiate level since 2013. He was at Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and, most recently, Vanderbilt. He is the Eagles' sixth receivers coach in six years and their fifth in five years under Pederson.

Andrew Breiner: Hired as pass game analyst

Breiner spent the last two years as the quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State under Joe Moorhead. He was the head coach at Fordham from 2016-17.

T.J. Paganetti: Promoted to assistant run game coordinator/assistant running backs coach

Paganetti was already the assistant running backs coach but he gets another title added as the assistant run game coordinator, helping Stoutland. Paganetti originally joined the staff in 2013, when Chip Kelly brought him from Oregon. He went back to Oregon in 2015-16 but returned to the Eagles in 2017.

Dino Vasso: Promoted to assistant coordinator/defense

Vasso, a product of Ridley High, joined the Eagles in 2016 as a defensive quality control coach and assistant secondary coach. He has held that role for the last several years and has now been promoted to a higher position, presumably working closer with Schwartz on all defensive matters.

