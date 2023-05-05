Eagles announce 9-man undrafted free agent class of 2023

Eagles announced 9-man UDFA class as rookie camp begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With Eagles rookie camp kicking off on Friday, the Eagles have announced their nine-man undrafted free agent class.

After drafting seven players, the Eagles have added nine more following the draft. This weekend, they will also have several tryout players in Philly who will have a chance to show what they can do.

Here’s a look at the UDFA class:

Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson: The Eagles didn’t draft a receiver this year but they did bring in a couple after the draft. Ngata (6-3, 217) had somewhat underwhelming production at the college level but missed some time in college with injuries. In 2022, he played in 14 games and had 41 catches for 526 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas: Another big-bodied receiver, Haselwood (6-2, 215) began his college career at Oklahoma and was teammates with Jalen Hurts in 2019. He played just one season at Arkansas. In 2022 at Arkansas, Haselwood caught 59 passes for 702 yards and 3 touchdowns. In 2019 with Hurts, Haselwood caught 19 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown.

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama: After landing Josh Jobe as a UDFA in the 2022 class, the Eagles brought in another Bama corner. Ricks began his career at LSU and played this past season for the Crimson Tide. Ricks (6-2, 188) had a tremendous freshman season at LSU in 2020 with 4 interceptions but has missed some games with injury in the two years since. He was once expected to be a high draft pick.

Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU: Garner (6-2, 212) started last season at LSU after transferring from Louisiana. In his one season with the Tigers, Garner had 43 tackles and 8 pass breakups. He had just 3 interceptions in college, al in the 2020 season.

Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville: At 6-4, 311 pounds, Reid was a two-year starter at left tackle for Louisville. Reid might be raw but he’s extremely athletic. He could be tabbed for the practice squad as a developmental project for OL coach Jeff Stoutland.

Story continues

Chim Okorafor, OT, Benedictine: At 6-6, 320 pounds, Okorafor was an NAIA All-American in 2022. His contract includes no guaranteed money, according to a source.

Ben VanSumeren, LB, Michigan State: VanSumeren began his college career as an offensive player at Michigan; he was a fullback. But he flipped to defense and eventually became a starter for the Spartans in 2022. In his one year as a starter, VanSumeren had 81 tackles and 2 sacks. He doesn’t have a lot of experience but wowed at the Michigan State pro day with impressive scores and athleticism.

Brady Russell, TE, Colorado: The 6-3, 255-pound tight end finished his college career with 78 catches for 799 yards and 3 touchdowns. His best receiving season came in 2021, when he had 25/307.

Ty Zentner, P, Kansas State: The Eagles have finally brought in some competition for punter Arryn Siposs. Zentner was a Ray Guy Award semifinalists in 2022 and averaged 44.5 yards per punt. He also had 27 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube